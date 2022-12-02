Elton John to headline Glastonbury 2023, the last UK show in his farewell tour

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Elton John will headline the Glastonbury Festival next summer in what will be the final UK show of his farewell tour, the festival announced Friday.

John will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on June 25, the music festival’s final night, Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement posted on the festival’s website. The Glastonbury Festival is held most years in Somerset, southwest England. In 2021, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were the headline artists.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year,” Eavis said.

“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs,” she added.

The performance will close the UK leg of John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour,” publicized as his last ever, with more than 300 dates before his retirement after 52 years of touring.

The tour, which started in 2018, was originally supposed to end in 2021. After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now finish next summer.

So far, John has performed across Europe, and more recently, North America. At the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last month, he took the stage in a sequined Dodgers baseball uniform, recreating his look from his previous appearance at the stadium, in 1975.

CNN has reached out to Elton John’s representatives for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.