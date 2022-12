ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mardrez McBride had 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 14 points and Georgia beat Florida A&M 68-46 for coach Mike White’s 250th career victory. White, who has averaged more than 22 wins per season in 11 campaigns as head coach at Florida and Louisiana Tech, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach of Georgia in March.

