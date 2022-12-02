Hockey Canada: 900-plus cases of on-ice discrimination

More than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination like verbal taunts, insults and intimidation happened in Hockey Canada across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season. The national sport organization’s first-ever report that tracks the issue shows 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials. More than 400 allegations were investigated after being reported. The combined per capita rate of the penalized and alleged discrimination incidents stood at 0.18% of the 519,755 registered players in 2021-22. Men made up 99% of the discrimination called by officials and were at least 67% of the discrimination that warranted investigation.

