Mother of man gunned down near Beuchel says his loved ones are desperate for justice

By Gladys Bautista

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The mother of a man gunned down near Beuchel said Thursday she and her family hope someone with information on who his killer might be come forward to police.

Surice McRae said her 29-year-old son Deondre McRae was known to family and friends as Dredo as she recalled the last memory she had with him on Nov. 18.

“I gave him another kiss and I said I love you and he said I love you and he said I’ll see you in a minute and I said okay,” McRae said.

What happened soon after would change her life forever.

“Then I get a phone call saying check on Dredo like 20-30 minutes later,” McRae said. “He didn’t answer and he didn’t call me back. I ran red lights, I did … everything to get to him.”

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting near an apartment complex off of Fegenbush Lane near Beuchel around 2:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Nov. 18.

McRae said she was in shock when she got there and realized police had blocked off the area.

Police said Deondre was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It took me to go around the building to see that it was my baby’s car,” McRae said. “And he was trying to get out and trying to get out the car and his car door was open and it was all shot up. He did not deserve this. Not at all.”

McRae described her son as a budding artist whose song was recently played on the radio and that he leaves behind two children. She said after laying him to rest of Wednesday, she is still struggling to know why.

“I’m still in shock,” McRae said. “I just miss him so much but I know he’s an angel now. He was an angel on earth but I know he got his wings.”

Even so, McRae said she still does not believe his life needed to be cut short so soon and that’s why she hopes someone can help police catch whoever is responsible.

“If you love him, if you have Dredo love in you, you will come forward and say something to help bring Dredo’s killers to justice,” McRae said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.