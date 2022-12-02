Remains of WWII POW from Massachusetts accounted for

BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for. Military officials announced Friday that the remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, were identified in August using mitochondrial DNA analysis as well as dental and anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Lescaut was reported captured in the Philippines in 1942. After the 65-mile forced march, he died in July 1942. Lescaut will now be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

