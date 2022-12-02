Skip to Content
Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at Rhode Island furniture store

By WCVB Staff

    LINCOLN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Parts of the roof collapsed as firefighters in Rhode Island battled a fire that engulfed a furniture store late Thursday night.

The fire started at 11:30 p.m. at Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue in Lincoln.

The roof caved in as crews tried to knock the flames down.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

