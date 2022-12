PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris expects to be in the lineup when the Steelers travel to Atlanta. Harris has returned to practice after sitting out a few days thanks to an abdominal injury suffered in the first half of a 24-17 victory over Indianapolis. Harris says he feels good and sees no reason why he won’t be available as Pittsburgh tries to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

