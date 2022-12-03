Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:53 PM
Published 9:57 PM

Snow King Mountain opens resort for the season

Slopes Open at Snow King Mountain Resort
Photo by Gary Peterson for Ski Idaho
Slopes Open at Snow King Mountain Resort

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI)-Snow King Mountain in Jackson Hole opened their resort this weekend after getting the best snow in over a decade.

The Rafferty Lift, Gondola and the King's Grill all opened for the winter sports season today, so those looking to shred some powder this holiday season can now hit the slopes. Other areas at Snow King, such as the Cowboy Coaster will open next weekend and King Tubes is anticipated to open soon, but an official date has not been announced yet.

Due to the amount of snowfall, the Sunnyside lift and backside terrain will be closed for a time, but will open as soon as conditions allow.

Those interested in buying a Snow King pass for the season can buy one here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Travis Richards

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content