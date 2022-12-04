Brown scores 25 to help Missouri beat SE Missouri St. 96-89

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown made 9 of 12 from the field and finished with 25 points and eight rebounds to help Missouri beat Southeast Missouri State 96-89. Sean East II added 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six assists and four steals for Missouri. The Tigers are off to their best start since winning the first 10 games of the 2013-14 season. Phillip Russell hit five 3-pointers and led Southeast Missouri State with 26 points. Barnes finished with 21 points and Josh Earley scored 15 on 7-of-9 shooting. The Redhawks shot 54% and hit 13 3s but made just 8 of 15 from the free-throw line, where Missouri hit 17 of 23.

