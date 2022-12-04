No. 21 UCLA rallies late, hangs on to beat Oregon 65-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark and freshman Amari Bailey scored 14 points each and No. 21 UCLA rallied in the final four minutes to hold off Oregon 65-56 on Sunday for its fourth straight win. The Bruins improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12. They hadn’t had a big scoring run all game until they pulled away late. UCLA scored eight in a row to make it 63-54. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored four points and Bailey had four points as well, capping the run with a two-handed dunk. The Ducks fell to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in league play. They were led by Quincy Guerrier with 15 points and Will Richardson added 13.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.