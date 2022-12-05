Brazil dances its way into World Cup quarterfinals thanks to dazzling display against South Korea
By Matias Grez, CNN
Brazil danced its way past South Korea and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Monday, sweeping aside its opponent 4-1 in a dazzling performance at Qatar 2022.
This was a real statement of intent from Brazil, as Tite’s side showed why it was considered the favorite to lift the trophy coming into the tournament.
Four first-half goals from Vinicius Jr., Neymar Jr. , Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta ended this match as a contest soon after it had begun, with a combination of shambolic Korean defending and brilliant Brazilian attacking play leading to the most one-sided game of this World Cup so far.
However porous the Korean defense was, the opening 45 minutes were truly a soccer spectacle and encapsulated everything that has made Brazil both feared and admired at the World Cup over the years.
The second half was little more than a procession for Brazil, as its players took their foot off the gas and began conserving their energy for the much sterner test against Croatia that lies ahead.
Seung-Ho Paik grabbed a consolation goal for Korea 15 minutes from time as his long-range strike took a deflection off Thiago Silva that helped it past Alisson into the far corner.
