Croatia beats Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals

By Ben Church, CNN

Croatia booked its place in the World Cup quarterfinals after beating Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) in the round of 16 on Monday.

The beaten 2018 finalist had gone behind in the game after Daizen Maeda’s first-half strike but had equalized through Ivan Perisic.

Mario Pasalic scored the winning penalty to eventually send Croatia through after goalkeeper Dominik Livaković had saved three of Japan’s efforts.

More to follow.

