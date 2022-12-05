Minneapolis Miracle II: High school wins Minnesota state championship with wild touchdown

By David Schuman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has the sports world buzzing.

New London-Spicer beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27-26 Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, on a wild touchdown as time expired.

Blake Schultz completed a deep pass to Grant Paffrath, who then pitched it to Brycen Christensen as he was being tackled. Christensen, a senior, ran in the championship-winning touchdown.

“I was kind of surprised of how wide like open it was to the endzone,” Christensen said.

Schultz, a sophomore, says it was the best moment of his life.

