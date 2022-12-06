Caught on cam: Amazon delivery driver appears to steal other packages off stoop

By Tommie Clark

SYKESVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — Surveillance video appears to show an Amazon delivery driver allegedly dropping off packages and then taking other packages delivered by a different carrier.

Tommie Thorne, of Sykesville, ordered Christmas presents for her daughter online. UPS delivered the packages on Tuesday, and so did Amazon — but according to home surveillance video, that’s not all the Amazon delivery driver appears to have done.

“I happen to notice that there was packages missing, so we scrolled back through the cameras again and I watched the Amazon person take them,” Thorne said.

The woman even appeared to be looking for a doorbell camera when she walked up to the stoop. What the Amazon driver didn’t realize was that there may not be a camera in the doorbell, but there was one up above, looking down onto the front porch.

“I was like, ‘It’s only been an hour and a half. I bet I could find them. Like, they couldn’t have gotten too far. It’s Christmas,'” said Gabrielle Thorne, the victim’s daughter.

Gabrielle Thorne said she drove around the neighborhood and soon found the Amazon van and the woman in the video blocks away. After calling police, the mother-and-daughter duo decided to approach the alleged porch pirate.

“I did confront her and she tried to tell me that she thought it was a return, and she knew it wasn’t, and an argument ensued. She threw out a few of my things at me that were opened,” Tommie Thorne said.

The Thornes said Maryland State Police eventually showed up. The Thornes said they were told the delivery driver was charged and the van seized.

“This is insane. I wasn’t expecting to actually find her, you know what I mean? It was, like, shocking,” Gabrielle Thorne said.

The Sykesville family now has one message for Marylanders: Get a camera.

“Be vigilant and watch your deliveries. Watch your emails,” Tommie Thorne said.

WBAL-TV 11 News contacted Maryland State Police for comment on the incident and awaits a response.

The Thornes said Amazon executives are being very responsive. WBAL-TV 11 News also reached out to Amazon, which said it’s looking into this and the company will cooperate with authorities as they continue to investigate.

