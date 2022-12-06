Skip to Content
House January 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals, chairman says

<i></i><br/>

By Sara Murray, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Tuesday.

Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the committee has not narrowed down the universe of individuals who may be referred.

Asked whether Thompson believed any witnesses perjured themselves, he said, “that’s part of the discussion.”

The committee is expected to meet later Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

