Religious, political motive unseen in German attack on girls

BERLIN (AP) — A senior German security official says investigators have found no evidence of a religious or political motive for a knife attack on two girls that left one dead and the other with serious injuries. A 27-year-old Eritrean man was arrested Monday and accused of attacking the girls as the headed to school in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg. Police say a 14-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured. The girl who died had family roots in Turkey. The Anadolu Agency reported that Turkey’s ambassador in Germany visited her family in Illerkirchberg on Tuesday to offer his condolences.

