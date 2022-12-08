5 young suspects beat, rob man after he refused to buy them cigars in Briarforest area, HPD says

By Web staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — New video released by Houston police shows a group of young, wanted suspects beating a man before robbing him outside a convenience store in the Briarforest area.

The aggravated robbery happened just after midnight on Nov. 27 outside a convenience store in the 1000 block of Wilcrest, according to HPD.

The victim told police he was approached by several young males who asked him to buy them some cigars.

When the victim said no, one of the suspects displayed a gun, similar to a “TEC-9,” and told the victim that he would shoot him if he didn’t buy them, HPD said.

That’s when the young suspects started punching and kicking the victim numerous times, police said.

Investigators said the suspects took the man’s cell phone and wallet before running to an apartment complex across the street at 1251 Wilcrest.

HPD described the suspects as five Black males between 16 and 18 years old.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

