Bodies of woman, 7-yr-old girl pulled from lake

By WDJT Staff, Gabriella Bachara

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.

Both victims, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and 7-year-old girl, were pronounced deceased.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

