NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Nigel Scantlebury finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Central Connecticut beat Dartmouth 59-50 for its first win of the season. Kellen Amos scored 11 points and added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-9). Jay Rodgers also scored 11. Cade Haskins led the way for the Big Green (4-7) with 12 points and six rebounds.

