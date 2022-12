NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Teafale Lenard scored 20 points and Eli Lawrence added four in the overtime as Middle Tennessee beat Belmont 85-75. Lenard had eight rebounds, three steals, and six blocks for the Blue Raiders. DeAndre Dishman added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Camryn Weston recorded 13 points. The Bruins were led in scoring by Ben Sheppard, who finished with 33 points.

