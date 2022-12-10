HAMDEN, Conn. — Led by Ike Nweke’s 17 points, the Quinnipiac Bobcats defeated the Lafayette Leopards 76-63 on Saturday. The Bobcats are now 9-2 on the season, while the Leopards dropped to 1-10.

