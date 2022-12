POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Walter Whyte made a layup with three seconds remaining and scored 25 points to rally Boston University to a 72-70 victory over Marist. Whyte added eight rebounds for the Terriers (6-5). Ethan Brittain-Watts scored 16 points with six assists, while Fletcher Tynen scored 12. Noah Harris finished with 23 points for the Red Foxes (4-5).

