Bad day from Geno Smith, shaky run defense doom Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have not faced a day most of this season where Geno Smith was unable to make up for whatever the issues might be on the other side of the ball. This time was the exception and it may have been the final blow in Seattle’s hopes of a division title. Smith had statistically his worst game of the year and coupled with Seattle’s inability to slow Carolina’s run game, the Seahawks were left trying to explain a third loss in their past four games following a 30-24 setback to the Panthers. Smith threw two interceptions and Seattle’s defense gave up 223 yards rushing to Carolina.

