Cooke, reserves lead No. 1 South Carolina women over Liberty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored a season-high 20 points and top-ranked South Carolina improved to 9-0 with an 88-39 victory over Liberty. The Gamecocks returned from a week-long break for exams. Not liking what she saw from her starting five, coach Dawn Staley brought in five substitutes in the first quarter. Reserve forward Sania Feagin had a career-best 14 points and matched her collegiate best with seven rebounds. Aliyah Boston added 13 points and six rebounds. Mya Berkman had 17 points, Liberty’s only player with double figure scoring. Liberty is 3-5.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.