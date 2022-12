FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Isaiah Stevens scored 24 points as Colorado State beat Peru State 115-72. Stevens added 10 assists for the Rams (7-4). John Tonje had 19 points and James Moors scored 12. Lorenzo Anderson finished with 21 points and two steals for the Bobcats.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.