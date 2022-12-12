Navy AD blunt about expectations for program, next coach

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk says the football program has two main goals. One is to win the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy over Army and Air Force. The other is to go to a bowl. Gladchuk spoke to reporters a day after the academy announced coach Ken Niumatalolo was out after 15 seasons. Niumatalolo is the program’s winningest coach, but he hasn’t been to a bowl or won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy since 2019. Gladchuk indicated the team would likely keep running the triple option with whoever the new coach is.

