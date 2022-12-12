Skip to Content
Navy AD blunt about expectations for program, next coach

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk says the football program has two main goals. One is to win the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy over Army and Air Force. The other is to go to a bowl. Gladchuk spoke to reporters a day after the academy announced coach Ken Niumatalolo was out after 15 seasons. Niumatalolo is the program’s winningest coach, but he hasn’t been to a bowl or won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy since 2019. Gladchuk indicated the team would likely keep running the triple option with whoever the new coach is.

