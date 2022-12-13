Inflation cooled more than expected in November

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Inflation in November rose 7.1% annually, down from 7.7% in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ closely watched Consumer Price Index.

November’s rate, which landed below economists’ expectations of 7.3%, was the lowest since December 2021.

On a month-to-month basis, prices rose by 0.1% last month, as compared to October’s reading of 0.4%.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, measured 6% for the year ended in November, down from the 6.3% rate in October. On a monthly basis, core CPI increased by 0.2%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

