Nevada family endures RSV scare as baby, toddler and mom hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Southern Nevada mother is speaking out about her family’s health battle against RSV, as the virus sent her four-month-old baby to the hospital for days, and she and her son had to eventually be checked in as well.

Ashley Salamone’s family lives in Panaca in Lincoln County. Her baby, Micah, was the first family member to catch the virus, and immediately sought a doctor.

“Friday night, he woke up and he just obviously was not breathing, or he couldn’t get anything out– but he was still responsive,” Salamone said, calling an ambulance to take him to a doctor in Caliente. The doctor diagnosed him with pneumonia and searched for a hospital in Clark County and the Las Vegas Valley, more than two hours away.

Across Nevada, pediatric bed space is almost or at capacity; in Southern Nevada, hospitals report a shortage of hospital cribs for babies.

“They did mention it was really hard at that point to get a bed for an infant. And luckily, they got way over at UMC,” she said, where Micah was immediately rushed into a room and given a breathing treatment. The ordeal was challenging for her baby, who was stressed and did not like the breathing mask.

“He was just screaming and anything I was doing wasn’t helping,” she said, as the ordeal brought her to tears.

Eventually, Salamone and her four-year-old son, Etreau, had to be checked into the hospital as well; Salamone had challenges breathing with asthma, and her son was symptomatic.

Salamone has praise for the staff, as they cared for the family.

“They’re amazing. They did the best that they could do and they were always on it. They definitely have some hard work. But most of them had a smile on their face anytime they came near me,” Salamone said.

Micah could finally leave the hospital after six days. Salamone has advice for parents: listen to your instincts.

“Definitely trust your gut as a parent. If you feel like your baby’s not doing well at all, or just anything that is wrong, deep in your gut– trust that,” she said.

