Buckhead murder puts spotlight on security cameras

By Adam Murphy

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An accused killer could face extra charges. Atlanta Police tell Atlanta News First it’s part of their investigation into the stabbing death of a metro Atlanta grandmother.

Police said that the suspected killer, Antonio Brown, allegedly stole a bottle of liquor from the Buckhead Wine and Spirits business on Northside Parkway at West Paces Ferry Road and then took off running in the direction of Paces West where he is charged with killing Eleanor Bowles.

Now the press is on to get more businesses around town to register their security cameras with the city of Atlanta to help fight crime.

“It’s a great idea. It keeps everybody safe, businesses safe,” Professional Cleaners Manager John Kang said.

Kang manages the professional cleaners located across the street from the Paces West neighborhood where 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles was stabbed to death on Saturday.

“It’s tragic, it’s awful. She shouldn’t have had to die,” Kang said.

The incident has prompted Kang to look into integrating his cameras with the city’s platform called Connect Atlanta.

“I’m all for personal privacy, however in regard to personal safety, I feel like that is much more important rather than to have another incident like that over at Paces West. If we had more cameras up, we might be able to catch the person,” Kang said.

According to Atlanta Police and Mayor Andre Dickens, surveillance video helped investigators track down and arrest suspected killer Antonio Brown within 24 hours of releasing the video footage.

“We have 10,428 integrated cameras directly into our network and another 6,564 cameras that are registered with us and that is allowing our police real-time access to fight crime,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.

“We would love to be a part of that. I think it would make our community safer, especially in a community like this in Buckhead where all these families know each other,” Kang said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.