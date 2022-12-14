Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France and now he’s going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas to help France beat an impressive Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals at Al Bayt Stadium. It was a compete showcase of a gifted player who has reinvented himself at this year’s World Cup. And he will now try to deny former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi of a first World Cup title on Sunday.