School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WALA) — School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax.

According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active shooter.

A parent in the Baldwin County school system said he felt the school and police handled the situation appropriately.

“I don’t think we need to put people into a panic,” said John Myers.

Statewide, the scams involved Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Troy, and more. Locally, Bay Minette Elementary, T.R. Miller High, Flomaton High and Elementary, and St. Michael Catholic got a call.

“I was surprised such a thing happened so broadly, but glad that they sent an email and made us all aware,” said Myers.

This is the email superintendent Eddie Tyler sent. It reads in part:

“Some of you may have been notified of a lockdown at your child’s school today. Throughout the day, 911 has received numerous calls regarding either a shooter on campus or children being held hostage at various schools. All of these instances have been responded to by law enforcement and investigated only to find no threat on campus.”

Facebook posts from Bay Minette Police and Fairhope Police both assure there was ‘no threat.’

A post from T.R. Miller said they have an ‘all-clear status after having received an anonymous threat of shots fired at the school…which was likely related to a recent string of robo-calls.”

Myers said considering this was a hoax, parents shouldn’t be put in a panic.

“I think it was handled well,” he said. “I don’t think we need to know every school and every phone call, just the fact that it did happen and they are on top of it.”

