Jobless claims fall to lowest level since September

The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 211,000 for the week ended December 10, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor.

That’s a drop of 20,000 from the previous week’s total, which was upwardly revised to 231,000; and the lowest level since September.

Economists were expecting claims to be 230,000.

Continuing claims, which measure the number of people who are collecting benefits on an ongoing basis, were 1.671 million for the week ended December 3, slightly above the previous week’s downwardly revised level of 1.67 million, Labor Department data shows.

Weekly jobless claims are volatile — especially around the holidays — and frequently subject to revision.

This story is developing and will be updated.

