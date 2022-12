BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Great Osobor scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench and Montana State set a single-game scoring record in a 144-59 rout of Northwest Indian College. Seven Bobcats scored in double figures and 14 players contributed to the scoring.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.