Search underway for kayaker who disappeared underwater in Great Smoky Mountains

<i>WLOS</i><br/>Emergency personnel are searching for a man who was last seen kayaking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
By Kari Barrows

    GATLINBURG, Tennessee (WLOS) — Emergency personnel are searching for a man who was last seen kayaking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park Service officials said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface.

Rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response Team are on scene searching for the kayaker, a press release notes.

“High water level from recent rain is complicating recovery efforts,” the park service says.

Little River Road from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye is closed to accommodate emergency traffic. American Medical Response (AMR) is also assisting the NPS.

The Sinks is a short waterfall, “but its volume includes the entire flow of Little River,” according to the National Park Service.

No further information is available at this time, the press release said.

