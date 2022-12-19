32 dogs, puppies welcomed to Wisconsin after being rescued from commercial breeding facilities

By CBS 58 Newsroom

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Thirty-two dogs and puppies arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, Dec. 16, after they were rescued from large-scale commercial breeders throughout the south.

WHS says volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was made possible by the National Mill Dog Rescue and facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The dogs will receive medical exams for medical issues, meet with behavior staff, have spay/neuter surgery, as well as receive microchips and initial vaccinations before adoption.

According to WHS, some may be ready for new homes early this week, but like many dogs from similar situations, others will need extra medical or behavior support before they are ready for adoption.

The Wisconsin Humane Society shared a list of ways you can support the transfer:

Adopt – if you are looking for a new companion, there is no better time with so many animals in search of loving homes: wihumane.org/adopt

Foster – watch the WHS orientation video and sign up for the Rachael Ray Nutrish® Foster Program here: wihumane.org/foster/apply. Having animals in foster care helps individual animals recover faster from illness and keeps shelter kennels open for the next animal in need.

Donate – to make a gift to support the care of these pups, please click the donate button below or give online at wihumane.me/32dogsandpuppies. WHS does not receive general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group. We rely on the generosity of our communities to help animals and the people who love them. Thank you for the support that makes this lifesaving work possible!

