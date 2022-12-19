Bunting ceremony honors FDNY Firefighter William Moon, who suffered fatal injury during drill

By Christina Fan

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS) — Bunting now hangs across the firehouse where FDNY Firefighter William Moon spent his final hours.

He was critically hurt while preparing for a drill on Dec. 12, and now sources tell CBS2 he will be taken off life support on Monday.

His colleagues are paying tribute to a man who is giving back, even in death.

It was a somber morning at Rescue 2, as firefighters remembered Moon, 47, by putting up purple bunting at the fire house where he fatally fell.

Moon’s 8-year-old son draped his father’s bunker jacket, alongside his mother and sister, hugging one another as the chaplain led them in prayer.

“He will be an inspiration for all of us for years to come,” the chaplain said.

Moon was preparing for a drill when he fell 20 feet and suffered serious head injures. His family made the selfless decision to donate his organs when it became clear he would not survive.

On Saturday night, hundreds of FDNY members, including Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, lined the streets and saluted Moon as he was taken from Kings County Hospital to NYU Langone for the procedure.

“We’ve lost the perfect human being. Billy was a selfless warrior who gave the gift of life in this life and the hereafter. The ultimate Santa Claus, bringing life to people at Christmas,” said Rescue 2 Captain Liam Flaherty.

Moon, who is from Long Island, started volunteering at the Islip Fire Department at 19. Later, he served the Queens community for 21 years out of Ladder 133.

Earlier this year, he was recruited to join Rescue 2, a highly elite force specializing in emergency rescues.

Flaherty said Moon quickly won everyone’s respect.

“As far as a firefighter, I would describe Billy as a lion on the fire grounds. If you were having the worst day of your life, you would want Billy Moon riding on that fire truck over there,” said Flaherty. “If I was trapped in a building during a collapse, I would want Billy coming for me.”

Now in death, Moon continues to uphold his oath to lay down his life for others, giving hope to those who had little this holiday season.

