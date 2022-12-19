Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as leader of South Africa’s governing African National Congress

By Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) in a party leadership contest, the ANC said on Monday.

The announcement comes at the end of the ANC National Elective Conference, which started Friday.

Last week, Ramaphosa survived a move to start impeachment proceedings against him in a vote in parliament.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

