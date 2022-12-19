Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as leader of South Africa’s governing African National Congress
By Sharon Braithwaite, CNN
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) in a party leadership contest, the ANC said on Monday.
The announcement comes at the end of the ANC National Elective Conference, which started Friday.
Last week, Ramaphosa survived a move to start impeachment proceedings against him in a vote in parliament.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
