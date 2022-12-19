Death investigation underway after two people found dead in gas station parking lot

By Kristy Kepley-Steward, Madison Smith

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road n Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.

Officials say surveillance footage shows that before sunrise, possibly around 6 a.m., four people were outside of the Shell gas station when a shooting happened, with two people fleeing the scene. The suspects are believed to still be on foot.

Since the discovery, there has been an active criminal investigation into the shooting with numerous sheriff’s office detectives and other personnel assigned to the investigation.

According to authorities, the shooting appears to have taken place in a parked vehicle and the sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident with no impending danger to the public.

“We think this is an isolated incident,” Buncombe County Chief Deputy Herbert Blake told News 13. “The folks were familiar with each other. If anyone in this community sees anybody that looks to be out of the area and they aren’t familiar with them, call 911.”

The sheriff’s office has identified suspects in the shooting but their identities have not yet been released to the public.

The identity of the victims will not be released until next of kin is notified, officials say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-4503 or 911 if they see something suspicious.

