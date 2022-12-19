South City neighborhoods promote ‘Don’t Shoot NYE’
By KMOV Staff
Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Local neighborhoods are also pushing another safety message for New Year’s Eve; Don’t fire guns to celebrate.
Today, volunteers passed out flyers in south St. Louis urging residents to ring in the new year without gunfire.
It’s a message they’ve been promoting for several years.
Volunteers have expanded their efforts to several new neighborhoods this year, including Dutchtown and Gravois Park.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.