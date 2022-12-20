6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Humboldt County, California

By Chris Boyette, CNN

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was detected about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, California, in Humboldt County, according to the US Geological Survey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there is no current tsunami threat associated with the quake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

