Jeffries to appoint DelBene to chair Democrats’ House campaign operation

Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is set to appoint Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, sources tell CNN.

Jeffries’ decision will need to be ratified by the full Democratic caucus.

Two lawmakers — California Reps. Ami Bera and Tony Cárdenas — also wanted the spot as DCCC chair, but ultimately leadership decided they needed to elevate a woman to the role, sources told CNN.

DelBene was previously the chair of the New Democrat Coalition, made up mostly of centrist Democrats, many of whom are vulnerable Democrats.

The previous chair of the DCCC, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, lost his seat in New York’s 17th Congressional District last month.

The House Democratic caucus adopted an amendment during a closed-door meeting last month that allows the leader to appoint the chair of the DCCC instead of being elected in the closed-door meeting. The amendment was originally proposed by DelBene, as well as Reps. Brad Schneider of Illinois and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin.

