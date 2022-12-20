Sudan’s Bashir takes ‘full responsibility’ for 1989 coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ousted president has taken ‘’full responsibility″ for the 1989 coup that led to his presidency. Omar Al-Bashir’s admission Tuesday was part of his testimony in Sudan during his ongoing trial connected to the Islamist-backed coup that overthrew the elected prime minister. Bashir also said other non-military factions were not involved in the 1989 takeover. Bashir oversaw the brutal repression of an uprising in its western Darfur region in the early 2000s that killed some 300,000 people. Al-Bashir, 78, testified amid reports of his failing health. A video posted by the Arabic news Channel Hadath appeared to show someone checking al-Bashir’s blood pressure in the courtroom on Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.