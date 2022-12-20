By Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee.

“It’s life and death,” Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, “People need a safe place, especially when it’s cold, even when it’s hot. So when it’s that cold outside it’s very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements.”

Each night temperatures dip below 32 degrees, the doors at Repairers of the Breach open at 7 p.m. Thomas said their capacity limit is about 30 people.

WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked Thomas when they typically reach their capacity.

“I say at 7, 7:15,” Thomas said.

Thomas said their facility was one of the only warming centers in Milwaukee to remain open last year when COVID-19 was at its peak. He said many of the shelters that the pandemic wiped out have not returned this winter.

“It seems so that we’re the only place is open right now like this. And it’s kind of sad,” Thomas said.

The Milwaukee Health Department’s website does not have a list of warming centers. It directs anyone needing shelter to call 211. According to 211 Wisconsin’s website, there are two options for warming centers in Milwaukee. Repairers of the Breach and the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. The Rescue Mission also has a capacity limit. According to 211 Wisconsin, the facility has 30 spots for single men and 10 spots for women and children.

“At average at night, we may have 75 people standing outside and we only can take 30 or 25 in. So it’s kind of a let down, but we just try to help the people that we can,” Thomas said.

When Repairers of the Breach can’t provide shelter, they provide winter gear to those who need it. It’s a need Thomas said they’re bracing for an increase of, as temperatures are expected to drop to single digits this week.

“We’re hoping that other warming centers would join in the fight to help people stay warm and safe at night,” Thomas said.

