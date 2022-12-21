‘All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce’: 99-year-old pens letter to Santa

By KCTV5 Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — It appears at least one senior citizen has the hots for Travis Kelce.

Martha, a 99-year-old resident at Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, wrote a letter to Santa asking for one thing: to have the Chiefs tight end visit her.

The West Central Missouri Community Action Agency stated residents at the retirement home were recently asked to write a note to Santa.

Martha’s read:

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce. If you could have him come to my door, I would put on fake eyelashes, lipstick and rouge. All I would do is stand there and bat my eyes at him. Santa, I hope you can make this happen.

Love,

Martha

No word if the Chiefs’ star tight end has seen the letter or responded. Here’s to Martha’s Christmas wish coming true!

