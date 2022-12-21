Former FTX co-founder and ex-chief of hedge fund Alameda Research each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, are cooperating with feds

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Two senior executives associated with collapsed crypto exchange FTX have pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges and are cooperating with federal prosecutors, according to unsealed court records.

Gary Wang, the former co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, who served as CEO of the hedge fund Alameda Research and was Sam Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend, pleaded guilty to multiple counts for their roles in the fraud scheme that led to the collapse of the crypto-trading platform.

Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the charges in a video message Wednesday night. In a brief statement he reiterated that the investigation is still ongoing, noting specifically that these new charges in the case are not the last.

