Man accused of setting elderly woman’s garage, car on fire in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Police arrested a man for intentionally setting an elderly woman’s garage on fire in Aberdeen in October.

Jacob Kyle Hickman, 25, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Hickman has been charged with two counts of second-degree arson, two counts of first-degree malicious burning, two counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, second and fourth-degree burglary, and trespassing on private property.

Police said on October 19, firefighters were called to Carter Street for a reported garage fire.

Firefighters found a one-car, detached garage on fire.

Officials said the fire was so intense that it caused significant damage to the neighbor’s garage and the vehicle next door.

The garage was a total loss with an estimated $100,000.00 in damages. The fire also destroyed the 80-year-old female owner’s 2004 Volvo inside.

Investigators concluded that the fire was an act of arson.

Hickman was identified as the suspect, but the motive and connection are under investigation.

“Arson is a heinous crime that is aggressively and thoroughly investigated. Our agency is dedicated to protecting the citizens and visitors of Maryland. Such a violent act against one of our older adults is especially appalling. I hope this arrest comforts her and the community just before the holidays, said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray.

