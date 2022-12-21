Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director. He will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football program. He had worked with Carter in the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation from 2009-12 as an assistant athletic director for development. Auburn’s first Black athletic director, Greene resigned in August with five months left in his initial five-year deal. He is also a former Buffalo AD.

