Police and good Samaritans rescue trapped cyclist under stolen car

By Estevan Lopez

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — A 65-year-old cyclist was rescued by police and nearby bystanders after being trapped under a stolen car in Watsonville.

According to officers, the incident happened in early December when officers attempted to pull over a driver in a stolen Honda near Main Street and Pacifica Boulevard. As they approached the stolen car, the driver, Enrique Garcia, 22, jumped out of the moving car and ran. The car then struck the cyclist and wedged him underneath.

Several good Samaritans and officers rushed to help as they lifted the car to help free the cyclist.

The cyclist is in stable condition and recovering from his injuries, police noted.

Garcia was chased down by officers and arrested within minutes of the crash. He now faces several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving causing bodily injury, and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, according to police.

The department said it is looking to thank the good Samaritans and asking if anyone knows their names to email the department at wpdsocialmedia@cityofwatsonville.org

