The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It’s unrealistic to think the New York Giants will ever find another Lawrence Taylor. But rookie linebacker and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux looked a little bit like LT last Sunday night at Washington. He had a strip-sack that he recovered for a touchdown and three tackles for losses. Thibodeaux was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The first-round pick out of Oregon is hoping he can prepare the same way he did for the Commanders game and produce similar results on Saturday against Minnesota.

