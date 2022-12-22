Chargers close in on playoff spot against injuries, history
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James is on his way back to the Los Angeles Chargers’ lineup after returning to practice. Joey Bosa isn’t there yet, but he must be getting closer. The Chargers defense came together over the past two weeks even without its big stars, and it can carry the Bolts toward a playoff spot if it can shut down Nick Foles and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. James missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury. Chargers coach Brandon Staley didn’t confirm James will play, but the Bolts clearly hope that’s the case.